Super League Results – Castleford secure the League Leaders’ Shield
Super League Super 8s:
Wigan Warriors 42-6 Salford Red Devils
Leeds Rhinos 16-14 St Helens
Hull FC 18-46 Huddersfield Giants
Castleford Tigers 45-20 Wakefield Trinity
Super League Qualifiers:
Widnes Vikings 58-10 Featherstone Rovers
Hull KR 35-30 London Broncos
Catalans Dragons 6-30 Leigh Centurions
Warrington Wolves 22-8 Halifax
Full coverage of all the weekend’s Super League matches will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express, available in the shops and online from Sunday evening.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum