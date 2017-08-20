Super League Results – Castleford secure the League Leaders’ Shield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Super League Super 8s:

Wigan Warriors 42-6 Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos 16-14 St Helens

Hull FC 18-46 Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers 45-20 Wakefield Trinity

Super League Qualifiers:

Widnes Vikings 58-10 Featherstone Rovers

Hull KR 35-30 London Broncos

Catalans Dragons 6-30 Leigh Centurions

Warrington Wolves 22-8 Halifax

