Super League Results – Castleford secure the League Leaders’ Shield

Alex Davis
By Alex Davis August 20, 2017 21:03

Super League Results – Castleford secure the League Leaders’ Shield

Super League Super 8s:

Wigan Warriors 42-6 Salford Red Devils
Leeds Rhinos 16-14 St Helens
Hull FC 18-46 Huddersfield Giants
Castleford Tigers 45-20 Wakefield Trinity

Super League Qualifiers:

Widnes Vikings 58-10 Featherstone Rovers
Hull KR 35-30 London Broncos
Catalans Dragons 6-30 Leigh Centurions
Warrington Wolves 22-8 Halifax

Full coverage of all the weekend’s Super League matches will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express, available in the shops and online from Sunday evening.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Alex Davis
By Alex Davis August 20, 2017 21:03

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad