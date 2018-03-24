Super League round-up: Round six

Castleford Tigers triumphed in a classic as they overcame Leeds Rhinos 25-24.

In front of a bumper crowd at Elland Road, the Tigers held off a second-half fightback to secure a fourth straight win at the start of the year.

First-half tries from Jamie Ellis, James Clare, Alex Foster and Junior Moors, along with four goals and a late field goal from Luke Gale, put the Tigers in control.

Despite a brace apiece for Kallum Watkins and Ash Handley and another for Ryan Hall, Daryl Powell’s side held on.

Meanwhile, Wakefield suffered a second consecutive defeat as a Tom Lineham hat-trick secured Warrington a 34-24 victory.

The winger scored his first two tries in the first-half, but Wakefield went into the break ahead following tries for Reece Lyne, Bill Tupou and Liam Finn.

But Lineham completed his hat-trick and further tries through Bryson Goodwin, Mike Cooper and Ben Murdoch-Masila secured the win.

Catalans’ woeful start to the year continued as they were hammered 42-16 by Hull FC.

The Dragons trailed 12-4 at half-time, with Josh Griffin and Fetuli Talanoa scoring for the hosts and Sam Moa replied.

But Steve McNamara’s side conceded 30 second-half points as Griffin and Talanoa scored again, with Jamie Shaul, Scott Taylor and Jake Connor adding to the Dragons’ misery.

Wigan moved up to second in the table as they cruised past Huddersfield 48-10.

Tom Davies and Joe Burgess scored twice, with Oliver Gildart, John Bateman, George Williams, Ryan Suton and Willie Isa also scoring.

Jermaine McGillvary and Ryan Hinchcliffe scored for the Giants.

Finally, Ben Barba scored twice as St Helens retained top spot with a 30-6 win over Hull KR.

Luke Thompson, Jonny Lomax and Dom Peyroux also scored, but the game was overshadowed by a horrific injury sustained by Hull KR’s George Lawler.

