Super League round-up: Wigan edge past Warrington as Saints march on

Wigan picked up a huge win in the top-four race as they overcame Warrington 13-12.

Josh Woods’ late goal was enough to secure the victory for Shaun Wane’s side, despite being outscored three tries to two.

Wigan were 12-4 up at the break after tries through Tom Davies and Liam Paisley, which were both converted by Sam Tomkins.

But the Wolves hit back in the second-half through wingers Tom Lineham and Josh Charnley in the second-half. However, none of the tries were converted allowing Josh Woods to step up and secure a big win for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, St Helens eased to victory over Widnes in a battle of top against bottom.

Adam Swift scored a hat-trick of tries for the hosts, with his first coming in the first-half as Justin Holbrook’s side established a 20-0 lead through Zeb Taia, Mark Percival, and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Swift completed his hat-trick in the second-half while Theo Fages added another try, with Danny Craven added a consolation.