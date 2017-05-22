Super League Team of the Week – Magic Weekend

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Scott Grix (Wakefield Trinity)

The signing of the season?

Scott Grix wasn’t the highest-profile signing of the off-season, but he’s been one of the most influential.

He was superb for Wakey in this game and scored two tries.

Wing – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

His spectacular try alone put him in contention, but his overall performance was absolutely terrific from the word go.

Saints got into their groove, and Makinson was at the heart of it.

Centre – Michael Shenton (Castleford Tigers)

Shenton was in fine form for Cas and contributed to a number of tries during the game.

Often goes unnoticed, but excellent and consistent most weeks.

Centre – Aaron Murphy (Huddersfield Giants)

It may have been a poor game, but Murphy stood out in Huddersfield’s win over Catalans.

The versatile back is an unsung hero at times, but he fully merited the accolades he received for his contribution in the Giants’ win.

Wing – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Another game, another healthy try-scoring return.

His hat-trick of tries have set him well clear of the chasing pack in the try-scoring charts, five scores better off than teammate Greg Minikin and Wigan’s Liam Marshall.

An excellent finisher and proving to be a fine signing.

Stand-off – Robert Lui (Salford Red Devils)

Lui has enjoyed a very good season so far and was again important for Salford in this win over Leigh.

His creativity gives them a spark that so often results in a key moment at a crucial time.

Salford will be keen for him to remain beyond the end of the season.

Scrum-half – Matty Smith (St Helens)

It’s been a quiet start to life at Saints for Smith.

But this was definitely one of his better displays this year and he guided Saints around the pitch really well.

For all the excitement they have proved they can bring to the table, Smith provides a calming influence.

Prop – Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Unstoppable.

That’s all that needs to be said about the big man’s performance against Hull FC.

The England international was indestructible against a Hull FC pack regarded by some as the best in the league.

One of the best individual performances Magic Weekend has ever seen.

Hooker – Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Clark was back to being near his best on Saturday with a strong performance against Wigan.

His speed around the ruck helped Warrington gain the upper hand in the second-half and sparked the comeback.

Prop – David Fifita (Wakefield Trinity)

He celebrated his new contract with a victory and a strong performance too.

Fifita has been a fine acquisition since his arrival at Wakefield and continues to prove his worth.

His retention is massive for Trinity.

Second-row – Ben Murdoch Masila (Salford Red Devils)

Big Ben was, a bit like Walmsley a day earlier, unplayable.

His development under Ian Watson has been a delight and he is quickly becoming one of the best forwards in the league.

Second-row – Zeb Taia (St Helens)

Taia had arguably his best game since joining Saints, defending well and carrying the ball in strong.

He looked comfortable throughout the match and with Saints playing with more flamboyance his skills were on show more than they have been previously.

Loose-forward – Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

O’Loughlin was outstanding for the Warriors.

The club’s youngsters continue to gain credit, but he remains the lynchpin, the leader and the key man.

This was another typical display that proved just how good he is.