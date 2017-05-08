Super League Team of the Week – Round Thirteen

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Fullback – Jake Mamo (Huddersfield Giants)

It may not have been the best start to the season for the Giants, but the emergence of Jake Mamo since his injury has been a true highlight.

With six tries in his first four games, it has been an outstanding start to live in England for the former Newcastle fullback.

His hat-trick against Castleford was for nothing, but he made his presence felt big time.

Wing – Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils)

Evalds has played a small role in Salford’s superb season, but when he plays he very rarely lets his side down and that was the case on Friday as he scored twice in their win over Wigan.

The speedster has a superb try scoring record and his qualities were on show again this week.

Centre – Benjamin Jullien (Warrington Wolves)

Jullien has been on the fringes of the Warrington squad for a long time, but he staked his claim emphatically with his performance against Saints.

The centre was outstanding and showed signs of real progression.

A star of the future?

Centre – Ryan Atkins (Warrington Wolves)

Atkins was in outstanding form as Warrington put Saints to the sword.

The Wolves were clinical but Atkins was one of the most potent threats all evening.

When he’s on form, he’s one of the best centres going.

Wing – Joel Monaghan (Castleford Tigers)

Joel Monaghan might not be first choice at Castleford, but he will have certainly given Daryl Powell a headache after his most recent performance.

Monaghan was great against Huddersfield and played a key role in their victory.

Stand-off – Robert Lui (Salford Red Devils)

Lui has had a fine season for the Red Devils and was on top form once again in victory over Wigan.

The partnership between himself and Michael Dobson has been pivotal for the Red Devils this year as they continue their rise up the league.

Scrum-half – Harvey Livett (Warrington Wolves)

The youngster proved his undoubted potential once again in victory over St Helens.

Playing in a young halfback combination with Dec Patton, Livett stepped up and took his opportunity.

Prop – Jamie Acton (Leigh Centurions)

Leigh lost on Saturday, but it was no fault of this guy.

Acton came on with Leigh 20-0 down and being bullied. He changed the game entirely as he put himself about and put in the level of effort Leigh needed.

A fantastic performance.

Hooker – Aaron Heremaia (Widnes Vikings)

Another man on the losing side with Heremaia.

But his influence on Widnes was evident and looked like he was going to guide them to a fantastic victory over the Challenge Cup holders before their collapse.

Prop – Adam Cuthbertson (Leeds Rhinos)

Cuthbertson has rediscovered his top form this season and he was superb in Leeds’ victory over Catalans.

A Man of Steel contender?

Second-row – Jesse Sene-Lefao (Castleford Tigers)

An early candidate for signing of the year, Sene-Lefao bagged the winning try in Castleford’s victory over Huddersfield.

The forward has been another inspired signing by Daryl Powell and promises to be one of the men to take Cas to the next level.

Second-row – Jansin Turgut (Hull FC)

The Hull youngster put in one of his most encouraging performances of his career as he helped Hull to victory over Widnes.

Still only 21, Turgut has the physicality to become a real force in the Hull side for years to come.

Loose-forward – Danny Kirmond (Wakefield Trinity)

Kirmond scored two tries in Wakefield’s win over Leigh Centurions and played a pivotal role in the overall victory.

Captain fantastic was indeed a fair reflection of his role for Wakefield on Saturday.