Super League Team of the Week – Round 3

Fullback – Zak Hardaker (Castleford Tigers)

Within two Super League appearances, Zak Hardaker has already gone a long way to vindicating Daryl Powell’s faith in him.

The fullback was superb against Warrington, and his break for Luke Gale’s try was a thing of beauty.

Wing – Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Eden has expressed his desire to play at fullback. However, if he keeps playing this well, there’s no chance that Powell will move him from his position on the wing.

Two tries and a great performance. Eden looks set to be Powell’s latest inspired signing.

Centre – Sam Wood (Huddersfield Giants)

The youngster showed glimpses of promise in a handful of appearances last year.

He was handed a chance to impress again on Friday, and duly delivered with two tries and a solid display.

Centre – Jimmy Keinhorst (Leeds Rhinos)

Leeds’ unsung hero from 2016 was at his very best on Friday in the Rhinos’ triumph against Salford.

The centre hardly ever puts a foot wrong defensively, and he’s becoming more of a threat with the ball too.

Wing – Ben Jones-Bishop (Wakefield Trinity)

He would get in the team for THAT try alone.

However, the lightning quick back brought a lot more to the table Thursday too and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Stand-off – Ben Reynolds (Leigh Centurions)

This time last year, Reynolds was on loan at Dewsbury to get experience.

Now, a rapid rise through the ranks has seen him in Leigh’s Super League side – and making an impact too.

He created two tries in the victory over St Helens – one which included a superb pass to Jamie Acton and looks to have great potential.

Scrum-half – Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

Can anyone stop this man?

The halfback is in incredible form right now, and he was excellent again in Cas’ win over Warrington. Quickly establishing himself as one of the game’s elite playmakers.

Prop – Remi Casty (Catalans Dragons)

In a game that was physical, uncompromising and rough, Casty stood out. His big brute force helped nullify Hull’s big pack as much as possible.

Hooker – Kruise Leeming (Huddersfield Giants)

He was tipped for big things before a tackle had been made, but Leeming is fulfilling those prophecies at the start of the year.

His speed around the ruck put the Giants on the front foot and was key to their victory.

Prop – Grant Millington (Castleford Tigers)

Not the most talked about player in Castleford’s side, but his value cannot be underestimated.

The forward is a workhorse but is deceptively good with the ball in hand too. His offloads often trigger Castleford’s devastating offensive plays.

Second-row – Greg Bird (Catalans Dragons)

Signing of the season so far?

We’re only two games in, but Bird has been outstanding and currently tops the Albert Goldthorpe Medal charts.

Second-row – Harrison Hansen (Leigh Centurions)

It’s been a while since Hansen was in Super League, but he’s not wasted time making an impact.

The former Grand Final winners was great against his old foe, St Helens, and will prove to be key in Leigh’s push for a top eight spot.

Loose-forward – Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

Captain fantastic was on form for Wigan on Friday.

He showcased all of his leadership skills and was the driving force behind Wigan’s second-half comeback.