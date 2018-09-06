Super League trio in for London star

London Broncos playmaker James Cunningham is being chased by three Super League clubs for 2019.

The Broncos hooker is off-contract at the end of the season and is attracting strong interest from across Super League.

Leeds Rhinos are one of the three clubs in pursuit of the 24-year-old, but they face interest from Huddersfield and Hull KR.

London are desperate to keep Cunningham, who is the only Championship player to be in the current England Knights setup. Predominantly a hooker, he has also played at halfback as the season has progressed.

He started his career at Hull FC, making a handful of appearances before leaving for London in 2016.

During his three years at the Broncos he has established himself as one of the Championship’s top players, helping the club to three consecutive second-place finishes. Earlier this year, he was voted 16th in TotalRL’s countdown of the top Championship players.

Leeds’ interest further shows their emphasis in changing their roster in the pivots. Young halfback Callum McLelland has already agreed to join the club next season along with Tui Lolohea from West Tigers.

Cunningham would add further competition in that department but also at hooker, where he would fight for position with Matt Parcell and Brad Dwyer.