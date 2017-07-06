Super League’s Teenage XIII

By Matthew Shaw July 6, 2017 13:45

Super League’s Teenage XIII

Super League is currently blessed with some incredibly promising teenagers that are already making a name for themselves.

A number have already debuted this year while others have already established themselves before 2017.

But how would a combined team of teenagers look?

We put this together, and it showcases just how many stars of the future are already coming through the ranks across the competition.

Fullback – Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos) – The 17-year-old is one of the youngest members of this team, but definitely one of the brightest prospects.

Wing – Lucas Albert (Catalans Dragons) – The Dragons speedster has been handed some game time and shown glimpses of his potential.

Lucas Albert

Centre – Sam Wood (Huddersfield Giants) – Wood has played a number of games and bagged a few tries. He has the size to develop into a strong centre.

Centre – Will Dagger (Warrington Wolves) – Dagger has played across the backline for the Wolves and at a young age looks like a player who could establish himself.

Wing – Jack Johnson (Warrington Wolves) – Johnson has been handed opportunities at the Wolves and impressed overall.

Halfback – Jacob Trueman (Castleford Tigers) – The youngest member of this team, Trueman made his debut in Cas’ victory over St Helens and has been tipped for big things.

Halfback – Morgan Smith (Warrington Wolves) – The former Leeds youngster has again been backed to succeed in the game and has all the makings of a top-quality star.

Prop – Owen Farnsworth (Widnes Vikings) – He made his debut for Widnes in April and is expected to develop throughout the remainder of the year.

Hooker – Jez Litten (Hull FC) – Litten filled in while Danny Houghton was injured. A huge void to fill, but he impressed when he had the chance.

Prop – Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos) – The Polish prop has made a name for himself this year with some notable performances for Leeds and Bradford.

Mikolaj Oledzki

Second-row – James Batchelor (Wakefield Trinity) – The teenage sensation is already a part of Wakefield’s senior squad and has the world at his feet.

Second-row – Jack Wells (Wigan Warriors) – He has some strong competition ahead of him Wigan, but the future is definitely bright for this youngster.

Loose-forward Brad Walker (Widnes Vikings) – Walker has the makings of a player for the future at Widnes having already made his debut.

