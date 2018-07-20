Super Scotland shatter Welsh Students’ hopes

England are a huge step nearer retaining the Student Four Nations title, following yesterday’s results at Pontypridd.

The titleholders saw off Ireland 80-0 in the second round of games, having beaten Scotland 58-18 on Tuesday.

But Wales, who had accounted for the Irish 48-10, slipped to a stunning 23-16 reverse at the hands of the Scots.

The results leave Wales needing to beat England by 45 points on Sunday to top the table.

Results

Tuesday 17 July 2018

England 58 Scotland 18

Wales 48 Ireland 10

Thursday 19 July 2018

England 80 Ireland 0

Scotland 23 Wales 16

Fixtures

Sunday 22 July 2018

Scotland v Ireland (2.30pm)

Wales v England (4.45pm)

All games at Sardis Road, Pontypridd

