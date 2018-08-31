Super Wigan too hot for Saints

Wigan made the short journey to St Helens and prevented their hosts from collecting the League Leaders’ Shield with a brilliant performance to secure a 10-30 victory.

Wigan began the game without Sam Tomkins, who had to withdraw with a knee problem, which game an opportunity to Oliver Partington, who came onto the bench,with Morgan Escaré taking over at fullback.

The Warriors scored three first-half tries, with two from Dan Sarginson and one from John Bateman, with a conversion by George Williams, to take a 0-14 lead.

Saints replied on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant try by Tommy Makinson, who collected a cross field bomb from Danny Richardson to make the half-time score 4-14.

In the second half Wigan extended their lead through Tom Davies, before Makinson added his second and Richardson’s goal made it 10-18.

But then Gildart scored a spectacular long distance try, rounding Ben Barba brilliantly, and Sean O’Loughlin added another when he took a smart dummy-half pass from Sam Powell.

It means that Saints will have to wait another week before picking up the League Leaders’ Shield.

St Helens: Ben Barba, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Danny Richardson, Luke Douglas, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Morgan Knowles, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook; Subs: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Matty Lees, Jon Wilkin

Tries: Goals:

Wigan: Morgan Escaré, Tom Davies, Dan Sarginson, Willie Isa, Oliver Gildart, George Williams, Thomas Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sam Powell, Ben Flower, John Bateman, Joe Greenwood, Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: Tony Clubb, Gabe Hamlin, Oliver Partington, Ryan Sutton.

Tries: Goals:

