You are here

Super Wigan too hot for Saints

Total Rugby League

Wigan made the short journey to St Helens and prevented their hosts from collecting the League Leaders’ Shield with a brilliant performance to secure a 10-30 victory.

Wigan began the game without Sam Tomkins, who had to withdraw with a knee problem, which game an opportunity to Oliver Partington, who came onto the bench,with Morgan Escaré taking over at fullback.

The Warriors scored three first-half tries, with two from Dan Sarginson and one from John Bateman, with a conversion by George Williams, to take a 0-14 lead.

Saints replied on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant try by Tommy Makinson, who collected a cross field bomb from Danny Richardson to make the half-time score 4-14.

In the second half Wigan extended their lead through Tom Davies, before Makinson added his second and Richardson’s goal made it 10-18.

But then Gildart scored a spectacular long distance try, rounding Ben Barba brilliantly, and Sean O’Loughlin added another when he took a smart dummy-half pass from Sam Powell.

It means that Saints will have to wait another week before picking up the League Leaders’ Shield.

St Helens: Ben Barba, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Danny Richardson, Luke Douglas, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Morgan Knowles, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook; Subs: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Matty Lees, Jon Wilkin

Tries:  Goals:

Wigan: Morgan Escaré, Tom Davies, Dan Sarginson, Willie Isa, Oliver Gildart, George Williams, Thomas Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sam Powell, Ben Flower, John Bateman, Joe Greenwood, Sean O’Loughlin; Subs: Tony Clubb, Gabe Hamlin, Oliver Partington, Ryan Sutton.

Tries:  Goals:

A full match report, photos and analysis of this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express, available in newsagents on Monday and digitally online on Sunday evening.