Superb Castleford pummel newly-promoted Leigh

Castleford Tigers put on a dazzling display to teach Leigh a harsh lesson on their Super League return, defeating the Centurions 44-16.

These two teams had been the most talked about clubs in the off-season, but it was Daryl Powell’s Tigers who lived up to the hype as Jesse Sene-Lefao and Greg Eden both scored on debut.

Luke Gale grabbed the first try, and by half-time, the game was over as Sene-Lefao and Greg Minikin (2) put the Tigers 26-0 ahead.

Junior Moors extended the lead with another try, and although former Castleford loanee Ryan Hampshire got Leigh on the scoreboard, further tries through Gale and Eden put the Tigers in a commanding lead.

Leigh did cut the deficit with tries through Matty Dawson and Danny Tickle, but it took little gloss of an impressive evening from Daryl Powell’s side.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

Tigers: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Chase, Gale, Lynch, McShane, Springer, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Millington, Moors, Cook, Roberts.

Centurions: Hampshire, Higson, Crooks, Brown, Dawson, Ridyard, Drinkwater, Hock, Hood, Tickle, Paterson, Stewart, Hansen. Subs: Pelissier, Vea, Green, Weston.

Attendance: 8,522