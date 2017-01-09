Swinton chase Wakefield hooker Moore

33 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions are keen on signing Wakefield hooker Scott Moore, TotalRL understands.

The ambitious Championship side are believed to be keen on luring the 28-year-old to Heywood Road with his Trinity career appearing to be over.

Moore, a former North Queensland Cowboys hooker, was arrested last year on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and theft. He was re-bailed until March 10th in December.

Wakefield are currently investigating the situation, however, it is understood that Moore does not have a future with the club and will not play for the Betfred Super League side again.

However, Swinton are thought to be willing to give the hooker a lifeline and offer him a deal to join them in the Championship.

The Lions retained their position in the second-tier last season, steering clear of relegation following their promotion to the Championship a year earlier.

However, they have recruited impressively ahead of the new season and attempted to sign Fuifui Moimoi before he joined Toronto Wolfpack. They are also understood to have offered Bradford forward Ben Kavanagh a contract after it was confirmed the Bulls would be liquidated.

John Duffy’s recruitment ahead of 2017 has seen Matt Sarsfield join the club from Salford, while Olly Davies has arrived from St Helens.