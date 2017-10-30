Swinton chief keen to add more recruits

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions coach Stuart Littler is set to make further additions to his ranks this week after taking his squad to 17.

Wigan prop Kyle Shelford, winger Jessie Jo Sheriffe and current forwards Josh Barlow and Luke Waterworth are the latest players to commit to the Lions for 2018.

They were then joined by Marcus Webb from Hunslet Hawks on Sunday afternoon

Already signed were George Tyson, Danny Ansell, Mike Butt, Andy Bracek, Matt Sarsfield, Andy Thornley, Rhodri Lloyd, Chris Hankinson, Anthony Nicholson, Jack Hansen, Chris Rothwell, Chris Worrall.

Littler believes both Shelford and Sheriffe will prove shrewd captures for next year.

Littler said: “It is great new for the club to be able to secure the signature of Kyle Shelford.

“Kyle has played with us before on dual-registration and is a player that we have monitored ever since.

“He is a good professional who sets standards not only in training, but also with lifestyle choices.

“Kyle’s attitude will ensure that he goes far within the game, and his professionalism can only have a positive effect within our changing room.

“Jesse has lots of experience from his time at Halifax and Keighley, and he will add pace and loads of enthusiasm to our exciting backline.

“Jesse Jo can cover wing or fullback or anywhere in the backs really.

“I am looking forward to working with him over the next few months as we gear up for a big start to the new season.”

