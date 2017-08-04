Swinton land quintet

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions have landed five new signings to bolster their squad ahead of their fight for Championship survival.

The financially-troubled Lions have signed Widnes prop Dan Norman, halfback Thomas Coyle and former North Wales back Jack Hansen while also adding Mark Nicholson, brother of Swinton’s current hooker Anthony, and former Catalans youngster Ilias Bergal.

Paperwork for all five was completed before the deadline on July 21st but were only in a position to confirm the signing due to recent issues.

Swinton are currently one point clear of the Championship relegation zone with seven games remaining. They take on Batley this Sunday.