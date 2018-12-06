Swinton made audacious bid for Sammut

Swinton Lions made an audacious bid to sign Jarrod Sammut.

The Lions put a serious and competitive offer to the maverick halfback before he agreed to join Wigan.

Swinton went all out to secure the services of the 31-year-old, who was a free agent following his departure from London Broncos.

It’s understood the Lions would have been in with a strong shout of signing the Malta international had he not been offered a deal with the Super League champions.

Swinton are now set to put their focus elsewhere as they look to strengthen their squad in time for the big kick-off next year.