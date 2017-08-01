Swinton secure immediate future after settling HMRC dispute

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions have confirmed their short-term future is secure after settling an HMRC petition.

The club had been issued another winding-up petition earlier this month and the case was due to be heard in the high court on Monday.

But in a club statement, the Lions confirmed this had now been resolved after raising thousands of pounds, including a sum of £30,000 raised by fundraising.

However, the club clarified that they remain in a precarious position with financial issues still needing to be resolved.

“During July, we urgently set out to bring up to date all outstanding player salaries and bonuses, and this was achieved thanks to (1) the sale of Chris Atkin to Hull KR, (2) budget improvements through natural wastage, (3) third-party input, and (4) some fantastic fund-raising by the Swinton supporters (who have so far raised an amazing £30,000).

“Had we not taken this action, our players would have been able to join rival clubs as free agents, and the club might have collapsed through being unable to fulfil its fixtures. No one could have blamed the players had this happened because everyone is fully entitled to expect to receive their contracted wages on time, no matter what their job is.

“We are now also in the process of forming an interim management committee which will include representation from the Supporters Trust. This committee will oversee club affairs through to the end of the season, at which point we will fully restructure on a realistic budget and look to the future.

“Note that the improved financial position of the club has encouraged potential investors to show a greater interest in the club and talks continue along those lines, with a view to possible additions to the interim management structure.

“The club remains contractually committed to those obligations set out in November 2016, so the remaining three months of the season will still be tough. However, thanks to recent natural wastage, together with the joint efforts of the Board and fans, we intend to successfully negotiate our way to the end of the campaign.”