Swinton star Tyson cleared of serious injury after hospital rush

A Championship star has confirmed he’s OK after suffering a scary-looking injury on Sunday.

Swinton centre George Tyson required SIXTEEN minutes of on-field treatment after an awkward collision in the Lions’ defeat to Halifax.

He was subsequently stretchered off and sent to hospital to receive further treatment, which raised understandable concern.

However, the former Oldham and Sheffield centre took to Twitter to admit he was OK, even if he was in some pain.

“Letting everyone know nothing to serious just going to be in pain for a couple of weeks I’m guessing,” Tyson posted on Twitter.

Swinton lost the game 46-4, leaving them three points adrift of safety in the Championship.