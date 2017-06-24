Swinton win was ideal preparation for huge London clash, says Jon Sharp

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers coach Jon Sharp believes Wednesday’s victory against Swinton was the ideal preparation for Sunday’s mouthwatering trip to the capital to take on London.

It is second against third in Ealing on Sunday afternoon as Fev travel to take on Andrew Henderson’s in-form Broncos, looking to deny them a tenth victory in succession.

And Sharp admitted that his side needed to head south in some semblance of form as they look to move up to second on the Championship table following the 36-2 win against Swinton.

“We needed the win, we know how tight the top four is at the moment and everyone seems to be in good form,” said Sharp

“We did a lot of things right but the way in which we defended has to be admired.

“I thought, defensively, we were outstanding, especially against a great attacking team like Swinton and I was delighted that we did not concede a try.”

Sharp also singled out several members of his side for their performances on Wednesday – including the returning Andy Bostock and Chris Ulugia.

He said: “Josh Walters was outstanding, he did everything asked of him, which meant he was able to help the other forwards out.

“Jordan Baldwinson carried the ball extremely well and Jack Ormondroyd was hard to deal with.

“Andy and Chris got through some much-needed minutes and performed admirably. It was important that we got back on track with regards to the league campaign.

“We want to play with momentum and also a winning attitude, which will help us when we come up against London on Sunday.”