Swinton’s future in the balance as D-Day approaches

Swinton Lions director Steve Wild says the club will know much more about its future by Thursday after the full extent of their financial issues were revealed last week.

Wild, fellow director Alan Marshall and coach John Duffy fronted supporters at a public meeting in the wake of previous disclosures and the departure of former Chairman John Roddy.

It was established that the Lions need around £50,000 by the end of this month to pay off a historical tax debt and meet commitments to players and coaching staff.

A further £50,000 then needs to be found to get them to the end of the season.

Wild and Marshall are now in talks with potential new investors and hope to have positive news by the end of the week.

Wild told League Express: “Whatever does happen will need to happen in this coming week.

“We are talking to a couple of interested parties and we will know where we are by Thursday.”

