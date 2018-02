Switch of cup date for Rhinos and Rangers

The Xamax BARLA National Cup second round tie between Eastern Rhinos and Seaton Rangers has been put back seven days.

Rangers will now travel from Cumbria to Colchester on Saturday 10 February, rather than this weekend.

The National Cup schedule is now:

Saturday 3 February 2018

ROUND ONE: Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock; Ossett Trinity v Thatto Heath Crusaders.

ROUND TWO: Glasson Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Oldham St Anne’s v East Leeds; Orrell St James v Thornhill Trojans; Ovenden v Hunslet Club Parkside.

Saturday 10 February 2018

ROUND TWO: Eastern Rhinos v Seaton Rangers; Ossett Trinity or Thatto Heath v West Bank; Queensbury v Queens or Haydock; Hensingham or West Hull v Sharlston Rovers.