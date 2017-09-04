Ta’ai’s future set to be sorted

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield forward Ukuma Ta’ai has confirmed his future is set to be resolved in the next couple of weeks.

The popular Giants forward is out of contract at the end of the season and received an offer from Toronto Wolfpack to join the club in 2018.

Ta’ai, 30, admitted that he has yet to come to a final decision, but hopes to offer clarity on his future shortly.

“I’m not sure yet,” he told League Express when asked about his future.

“But it’s going to be soon and it’s going to be announced next week or the week after.”

