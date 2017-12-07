Tagataese’s Super League move unlikely

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sam Tagataese’s move to Super League looks increasingly unlikely as his wage demands look set to kill any hopes of a deal.

The 30-year-old has attracted interest from around half of the twelve Super League clubs, but his financial requests have proved to be a major stumbling block for all interested parties.

The likes of Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils have all been linked with the former Cronulla utility throughout the year, with others understood to have been keeping tabs on him.

It’s believed the most serious offer Tagataese received was from Catalans Dragons, although a potential deal fell through as the utility pushed for a better deal before the Dragons decided to switch their interest elsewhere.

He remains without a club following his release from the Sharks and now appears set to explore his options in the NRL, with a low-end contract in Australia still likely to be as lucrative as the opportunities he has in Europe.

Tagataese, a Samoan international, has been a mainstay in the NRL for the last eleven years after making his debut for Melbourne Storm in 2007.

He joined the Gold Coast Titans in 2009 before moving to Cronulla in 2011, where he had remained until his departure at the end of the season.

He came off the bench during Cronulla’s Grand Final victory over Melbourne in 2016.