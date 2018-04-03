Talanoa and Richardson head Super League’s scoring charts

After his two-try performance for Hull FC in their 27-26 victory over Wakefield Trinity on Easter Monday at the KCOM Stadium, Hull winger Fetuli Talanoa now tops the Super League try-scoring chart with eleven touchdowns.

Talanoa is one ahead of St Helens fullback Ben Barba, who lies in second place with ten tries.

Barba’s St Helens team-mate Mark Percival lies joint third with Wigan’s Liam Marshall with nine tries, following Marshall’s four touchdowns against Hull Kingston Rovers on Monday.

St Helens’ Danny Richardson leads the goal kicking and points scoring charts, with 41 goals and 88 points, while Castleford’s Luke Gale has kicked three field-goals, one ahead of Richardson, Hull FC’s Marc Sneyd and Hull KR’s Chris Atkin.

Super League Leading Scorers

Tries

1 Fetuli Talanoa Hull FC 11

2 Ben Barba St Helens 10

3= Mark Percival St Helens 9

3= Liam Marshall Wigan 9

5 Ash Handley Leeds 7

6= Ryan Shaw Hull KR 6

6= Ben Jones-Bishop Wakefield 6

6= Tom Lineham Warrington 6

6= Krisnan Inu Widnes 6

6= Joe Burgess Wigan 6

11= David Mead Catalans 5

11= Kallum Watkins Leeds 5

11= Niall Evalds Salford 5

11= Tom Johnstone Wakefield 5

11= Bill Tupou Wakefield 5

Goals

1 Danny Richardson St Helens 41

2 Marc Sneyd Hull FC 37

3 Sam Tomkins Wigan 29

4 Ryan Shaw Hull KR 23

5 Danny Brough Huddersfield 21

6 Luke Gale Castleford 20

7 Bryson Goodwin Warrington 19

8= Kallum Watkins Leeds 17

8= Liam Finn Wakefield 17

8= Tom Gilmore Widnes 17

11 Robert Lui Salford 14

12= Lucas Albert Catalans 12

12= Stefan Ratchford Warrington 12

Field Goals

1 Luke Gale Castleford 3

2= Danny Richardson St Helens 2

2= Marc Sneyd Hull FC 2

2= Chris Atkin Hull KR 2

5= Tony Gigot Catalans 1

5= Danny Craven Widnes 1

Points

1 Danny Richardson St Helens 88

2 Marc Sneyd Hull FC 80

3 Ryan Shaw Hull KR 70

4 Sam Tomkins Wigan 66

5 Kallum Watkins Leeds 54

6 Luke Gale Castleford 47

7= Danny Brough Huddersfield 46

7= Bryson Goodwin Warrington 46

9 Fetuli Talanoa Hull FC 44

10= Liam Finn Wakefield 42

The leading scorers after this weekend’s round 10 Super League matches will be revealed in next Monday’s League Express.