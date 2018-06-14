Talanoa extends Hull FC stay

Hull FC winger has ended speculation over his future after signing a new one-year deal.

The 30-year-old is in his fifth season with the club and has played over 100 appearances for the Black and Whites, scoring 55 tries.

A two-time Challenge Cup winner, Talanoa was off-contract at the end of the season but has agreed to extend his stay with the club.

“Signing a new deal is something that I’ve been thinking about for a while now,” he said.

“I knew I needed to put in some good performances at the start of this year to earn a new deal and I’m glad I did that.

“I’m really happy in the city. Me and my family have settled here really well and I love playing for the club. I’ve played with a really special group of guys during my time here. So, in the end, it was a pretty easy decision.

Head coach Lee Radford added: “I’m over the moon to have Fetuli tied down for next year. He’s a big part of the culture we have here and he’s been a real revelation since joining in 2014.

“He was a left-field signing but has proved to be a fantastic addition over the last few years.

“He had a long time out of the game before he joined the club, and I think that made him appreciate the sport and that’s played a role in showing the commitment he does both on and off the field.

“It’s great to keep players like him at the club.”