Talking points ahead of Friday’s Super League action

Do Widnes stand any chance against the league leaders?

On paper, it looks a daunting task for Widnes at Castleford this evening. There’s no Joe Mellor, no Tom Gilmore, Rangi Chase is ineligible.. long story short, they are doing it tough with injuries as things stand. Therefore, the prospect of going to face the league leaders at a ground where they remain unbeaten in 2017 looks frightening to say the least: can the Vikings put up any sort of fight?

Can Leigh exploit Hull’s injury problems?

It’s been a long two months for Leigh Centurions since their last Super League victory – but should they be quietly confident they could end that run tonight at Hull? There’s no doubting Neil Jukes’ men are doing it tough at the moment but they face a Hull side without the likes of Scott Taylor, Gareth Ellis, Mahe Fonua and Marc Sneyd. If ever there was a time to get that long-elusive victory to get their season back on track..

Will Salford do Manchester proud tonight?

It’s been heartening to see the response to Salford’s wonderful gesture of opening the doors at the AJ Bell Stadium tonight, making the entry fee voluntary for their game against Catalans. Here’s hoping the Red Devils get a bumper crowd through the doors to show solidarity in the face of such horrific atrocities: and don’t bet against them producing a performance on the field to make their fans proud, too.

Who needs a victory more in Leeds v Warrington?

A quick glance at the league table suggests that it’s Warrington who need to win Friday night’s game more. But with Castleford heavy favourites to win at the top, there’s an argument to be made in reference to tonight being a huge night for Leeds, too. Any hopes of top spot will fade somewhat if they fall further behind the Tigers tonight, you feel.

Are Wakefield genuine top-four contenders this year?

Chris Chester made the declaration after last week’s win against Widnes that his side can break into the top four: and when you look at the league table, who can blame him? Trinity will again be favourites tonight when they host Huddersfield at the Beaumont Legal Stadium – and if results go their way elsewhere, they can move level on points with the four.