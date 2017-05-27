Talking points ahead of Saturday’s Summer Bash action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Are Rochdale top-six hopefuls or relegation battlers?

As the midway stage of the season approaches, the Hornets will be fairly satisfied to be sitting in ninth position.

But their game against rivals Oldham could prove to be pivotal in deciding whether they look up or down the table in the second-half of the year.

Victory could see them within three points of the top half, but a defeat could potentially see them dragged into the relegation battle by the end of the weekend.

On the big stage, Saturday could prove to be a big day for the Hornets.

The first of the big top-four battles

Perhaps the two most pivotal games of the weekend come in the doubleheader between the four teams chasing the final three Qualifiers spots.

The first of those games will see Featherstone play London in a match that could have a significant impact in the race for the top four.

Jon Sharp’s Rovers are two points ahead of their three rivals and would put a cushion between themselves and two of the other clubs with a victory, but London could pull them back right in it. Either way, it is a huge game for both teams.

Will Dane Chisholm inspire Bradford on his return?

It’s been a tough period for Bradford, who are currently on a losing streak spanning back over a month.

But the arrival of Chisholm has lifted supporters, who are delighted to have ‘Chizzy’ back on board.

However, will he have the desired impact? It will perhaps be hard to judge against runaway leaders Hull Kingston Rovers, who are huge favourites going into the game.

Chisholm, a former Robin, will be hoping to prove that he can help the Bulls in their relegation fight moving forwards, however.