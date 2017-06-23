Talking points ahead of this weekend’s Championship action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Who can stop London Broncos?

To say London are ticking along in their preparation for the Qualifiers nicely would be an understatement.

Andrew Henderson’s side have won their last nine games in succession and will be looking to make it a perfect ten this Sunday against fellow top-four side Featherstone in Ealing. They already have a four-point cushion over fifth-placed Halifax: would victory this weekend all-but tie up one of those places in the middle eight for the Broncos?

Are Halifax in a must-win situation at Swinton?

There are still opportunities for Halifax to muscle their way into the top four without question – but games such as Sunday’s trip to struggling Swinton look nothing less than must-win for Richard Marshall’s side as things stand. Fax are only two points shy of the top four but with fourth-placed Toulouse visiting Dewsbury, the prospect of a four-point gap at this stage of the regular season would be unthinkable for Marshall and his troops.

How will Justin Carney settle into life at Hull KR?

Expect Hull KR coach Tim Sheens to rotate his pack somewhat as the Qualifiers approach – but one thing Rovers fans can expect this weekend is a debut for new signing Justin Carney.

It will be fascinating to see how he settles into life in the Championship as the Robins take on Sheffield – if Sheens can get the best out of Carney, Hull KR will have one heck of a powerhouse on their hands just in time for the promotion shake-up and the race for Super League.

Can Dewsbury cause another huge upset?

Neil Kelly is threatening to pull off a quite extraordinary escape over at Dewsbury.

Dead and buried and doomed in the eyes of many critics prior to his arrival, Kelly has now got Dewsbury to within touching distance of escaping the relegation zone – and only points difference is keeping them in the bottom two ahead of Sunday’s visit of Toulouse.

If they can cause another huge upset this weekend, Dewsbury fans will really start to believe.

Is it all over for Bradford?

The ten-point gap between Bradford Bulls and safety is showing no sign of getting any smaller as things stand. Each week and each game takes on more significance as the Championship Shield approaches – and if the Bulls come up short against Oldham this weekend, it will look increasingly like the former world champions are on a one-way ticket to League 1.