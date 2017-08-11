Talking points ahead of this weekend’s Qualifiers action

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

How much will Hull KR have to improve to beat Leigh?

Hull KR’s Qualifiers campaign kicked off with a big win against Halifax last Sunday – but it goes without saying that Rovers will have to be better on Saturday to see off Super League side Leigh. It has been earmarked as a huge game in the Robins’ quest to bounce back to Super League at the first attempt – but how much better will they have to be on Saturday afternoon?

Is the winner of Warrington-Catalans already safe?

Both Warrington and Catalans already have their first wins in the Qualifiers – and does the victor of Saturday’s meeting between the two sides already take a significant step back to the top flight in 2018? It’s perhaps a shade too early to confirm that fate for either the Wolves or the Dragons – but the winner on Saturday will be well on their way to escaping the Qualifiers with the Super League status intact.

Can the Broncos back up their courageous effort against Catalans?

While London deserved plenty of praise last Saturday for their efforts against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, the Qualifiers is about one thing: winning games. So backing up that performance this Sunday and, perhaps more crucially, turning it into a victory is vital for Andrew Henderson’s side. Win, and they will fancy their chances of a run to at least the Million Pound Game.

Are Widnes in real danger of the drop?

Widnes certainly ran Warrington close last week – but a monumental effort from Halifax at Hull KR has some believing that the Vikings are in real danger of an upset this weekend at The Shay. Win, and Widnes fans will feel a whole lot more comfortable about staying in the top flight – but lose, and the Qualifiers will get a whole lot more interesting come 5pm on Sunday.