Talking points ahead of this weekend’s Super 8s Qualifiers

Is it must-win for London on Saturday night?

Tipped by many to cause a few upsets in the Qualifiers, things haven’t quite gone to plan for London thus far. They have just one point from their first three games and need to start picking up wins quickly if they are to get in the mix for the Million Pound Game. To that end.. do they have to beat Warrington as an absolute must on Saturday night live on Sky?

Are Catalans even in danger of missing out on the Million Pound Game?

Lose on Sunday, and they may well be.

The Dragons head to West Yorkshire to face a Halifax side who are more than capable of causing an upset on their own turf – so Steve McNamara’s side will have to be at their best this weekend. Worryingly, they’ve been nowhere near their best during the opening three weeks of the Qualifiers: so an improvement is required fast.

Is the winner of Leigh v Widnes bound for the top-three?

It certainly looks that way.

Whichever side wins this weekend will be looking at a record of three wins from four – and they will instantly become red-hot favourites to claim a spot back in Super League without having to go through the Million Pound Game. However, the loser could well be dragged into a real dogfight to survive in the final few weeks of the Qualifiers.

Can the celebrations start for Hull KR with a win on Sunday?

Probably not just yet – but they won’t be far away.

So far, Rovers have an unblemished record in the Qualifiers – and they know that two more wins will surely get them over the line. This Sunday, they head to Featherstone – and if they make it four from four, they return home for two games in a row, knowing that they may only need one to return to the big time in 2018.