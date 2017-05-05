Talking points ahead of this weekend’s Super League

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

How will Wigan line up on Friday night?

It’s anyone’s guess as to who Shaun Wane picks in his 17 for Friday night. Their injury problems get worse and worse, but it’s who plays in the pivots which will be crucial as they prepare to face Salford. With Morgan Escare, George Williams, Thomas Leuluai and Michael McIlorum all out, Wane will have to call on fringe players, front-line players out of position and youth to get a result.

Can St Helens put on a show for Justin Holbrook?

Their new coach will be watching 12,000 miles away – and he will know that if his new side can put on a show and beat Warrington, they will give themselves huge breathing space in the race to avoid the Qualifiers. Victory against the Wolves would open up a four-point gap over Tony Smith’s side; will the Saints start the Justin Holbrook era with a win?

Are Wakefield almost in the top eight with a win?

With 20 points widely perceived to be the magic total to make the top eight, a win against Leigh on Saturday night would move Wakefield to within three wins of the total with 10 regular-season games still left to play. Trinity are moving along nicely in mid-table – and if they can exploit the Centurions’ woes of late, Chris Chester’s side will feel increasingly confident they can avoid the Qualifiers once again.

Is Saturday must-win for Leigh Centurions?

It’s probably not just yet, but you feel like the games are starting to run out. Should results go against them this weekend, Leigh could already be seven points adrift of the top eight heading into the break for the Challenge Cup. The importance of beating a Wakefield side who will likely be in the mix to avoid the bottom four cannot be underestimated for Neil Jukes’ side on Saturday night, you feel.