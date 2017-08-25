Taylor calls on Hull FC to become one of best sides in club’s history this weekend

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Scott Taylor knows a thing or two about winning at Wembley: but this weekend, he is eyeing much, much more than that.

Twice a winner in the Challenge Cup final – first with Wigan in 2013, before following that up with hometown club Hull FC last season – Taylor now wants the Black and Whites to forge their name into history this weekend by beating the Warriors and retaining the sport’s most prestigious prize.

For Taylor believes that winning this weekend and retaining the cup for the first time in Hull’s history would represent something hugely significant.

He told TotalRL: “The hoodoo (of never winning at Wembley, which Hull ended last year) not being there helps but we’ve got a chance to do what no other Hull FC them have done and go out and retain the cup.

“That brings pressure I guess because there’s what I believe the prospect of going down as one of the best Hull teams in history now. That’s what we want to go there and do.”

Standing in Hull’s way are the team that beat them four years ago – when Taylor was on the opposite side, playing for Wigan. But he insists that Lee Radford’s side are better prepared this year for the events of 12 months ago, when they beat Warrington to end the club’s century-long hoodoo with Wembley.

“I’d say we’re in a better place,” he said.

“A few of the lads who hadn’t played in a cup final before last year were really nervous to be fair, probably because they knew how much it meant to the city. I’m hoping we can be a bit more relaxed this year, take it in and with knowing what to expect, it should be helpful.”

And Taylor insists that following on from last year, he has made sure the members of Hull’s squad who weren’t involved 12 months ago will do their utmost to enjoy the experience.

He said: “This is what we play for. As soon as we beat Leeds I remember speaking to Jake Connor, who wasn’t here last year, and telling him to soak up every single minute of it.

“From the wave-off by the fans, to the team run, being with the boys away and putting your suit on, take it all in. It’s the best week of your life and the feeling is that good we want it every year.

“Last year is the standout moment of my career still, without a doubt. It’s the reason I came to play for my team, Hull FC: to win trophies and to end that Wembley hoodoo. The relief attached to it was absolutely huge. With all my family there, what it meant to them and the whole city, it was the big, big thing in my career.”