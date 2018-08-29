TEAM NEWS | Gildart and O’Loughlin return for Wigan

Wigan Warriors have included both Sean O’Loughlin and Oliver Gildart in their 19-man squad for the derby against St Helens on Friday.

Both are in line for their first appearances for Wigan since July.

Craig Mullen misses out while Liam Marshall is sidelined with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, St Helens are also able to welcome back key duo Ryan Morgan and Luke Thompson. Both Matty Smith and Aaron Smith are left out after being un-used members of Saints’ squad that defeated Wakefield two weeks ago.

Saints 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Zeb Taia, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Morgan Knowles, Luke Thompson, Danny Richardson, Regan Grace, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, Matty Costello.

Warriors 19-man squad: Sam Tomkins, Tom Davies, Dan Sarginson, Oliver Gildart, George Williams, Sam Powell, Tony Clubb, Thomas Leuluai, Ben Flower, Sean O’Loughlin, John Bateman, Ryan Sutton, Willie Isa, Morgan Escare, Romain Navarrete, Gabe Hamlin, Oliver Partington, Samy Kibula, Joe Greenwood.