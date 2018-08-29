TEAM NEWS | Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity will be without David Fifita for their clash with Huddersfield Giants on Friday night while the Giants welcome back Michael Lawrence and Aaron Murphy for the match at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lawrence and Murphy are joined in the squad by Jake Mamo who is recalled into action.

The trio replace Oliver Roberts, Daniel Smith and Jake Wardle.

Meanwhile, Trinity Head Coach Chris Chester has made two changes to the squad that faced St Helens two weeks ago.

Jordan Crowther and Keegan Hirst are welcomed back in place of Fifita and Chris Annakin.

Giants 19-man squad: Jake Mamo, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Jordan Turner, Aaron Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Kruise Leeming, Michael Lawrence, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Jordan Rankin, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Adam O’Brien, Alex Mellor, Darnell McIntosh, Colton Roche, Suaia Matagi

Trinity 19-man squad: Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood