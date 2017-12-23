More teams entered in Xamax BARLA National Cups

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

BARLA has again adjusted the draws for the opening stages of the Under 16s and Under 14s Xamax National Cups.

The further tweaks appear to have been made following the late receipt of applications from Woolston at Under 16s and Hensingham (Under 14s).

The teams have been paired with Wigan St Patrick’s and Roose Pioneers, both of whom previously had byes, respectively.

Previously announced matches are unaltered, as are the Open Age and Under 18s draws.

Ties at each age group are now:

OPEN AGE

ROUND ONE: Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Doncaster Toll Bar v Oldham St Anne’s; Orrell St James v Upton; West Bank v Batley Boys; Seaton Rangers v Orrell St James A; Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock; Ossett Trinity v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Wyke v Queensbury.

Byes: East Leeds, Eastern Rhinos, Glasson Rangers, Hunslet Club Parkside, Ovenden, Sharlston Rovers, Thornhill Trojans.

Ties to be played on Saturday 20 January 2018.

UNDER 18S

ROUND ONE: Hull Wyke v Ince Rose Bridge; Waterhead v West Hull; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Woolston; Shevington Sharks v Thatto Heath; Saddleworth Rangers v Orrell St James; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Normanton; Hindley v Lock Lane; West Bowling v Wigan St Patrick’s; East Leeds v Chorley Panthers; Stanningley v Eastmoor; Leigh Miners Rangers v Hunslet Warriors; Wigan St Jude’s v Siddal; Folly Lane v Blackbrook; Oldham St Anne’s v Cadishead Rhinos; Leigh East v Crosfields.

Bye: Skirlaugh.

Ties to be played Sunday 28 January 2018 (or on Saturday 27 January by mutual agreement).

UNDER 16S

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Stanningley v Cramlington Rockets; Orrell St James v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Crosfields v Leigh East; Hindley v Oldham St Anne’s; Oulton Raiders v Hunslet Warriors; Cockermouth Titans v Latchford Giants; Chorley Panthers v Leigh Miners; Saddleworth Rangers v Moldgreen; Wigan St Patrick’s v Woolston.

Byes: Brighouse Rangers, Clock Face Miners, Doncaster Toll Bar, Drighlington, East Leeds, Egremont Rangers, Halton Farnworth Hornets, Hull Dockers, Kells, Kippax, Lock Lane, Mayfield Mustangs, Pilkington Recs, Seaton Rangers, Shevington Sharks, Siddal, Skirlaugh, Thatto Heath, Waterhead, Wath Brow Hornets, West Bowling, West Hull, Wigan St Judes.

Ties to be played on Sunday 14 January 2018 (or on Saturday 13 January 2018 by mutual agreement).

UNDER 14S

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Stanley Rangers v Waterhead; Ince Rose Bridge v Dewsbury Moor; Wigan St Cuthbert’s v Blackbrook Blues; Elland v West Hull; Kells v Rylands; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Leigh Miners Rangers; Leigh Miners Gold v Clock Face Miners; Blackbrook Royals v East Leeds; Chorley Panthers v Askam; West Bowling A v Thatto Heath; Batley Boys v Castleford Panthers; Methley v Kippax; Wigan St Jude’s v Wath Brow Hornets; Roose Pioneers v Hensingham.

Byes: Birkenshaw, Culcheth Eagles, East Hull, Featherstone Lions, Hindley, Latchford Lions, Lock Lane, Myton Warriors, Newton Storm, Oulton Raiders, Orrell St James, Saddleworth Rangers, Siddal, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, West Bowling B, West Leeds, Wigan St Patrick’s.

Ties to be played on Sunday 14 January 2018 (or on Saturday 13 January 2018 by mutual agreement).

BARLA Secretary Phil Sharpe explained: “Due to some late entries due to the Christmas post we have had to draw these teams against the outstanding byes.

“The teams had entered but their entries arrived well over a week after they had been sent.

“This is about getting kids playing rugby.”