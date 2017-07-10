Teenager placed in a coma after shocking injury during a game
A 14-year-old Rugby League player has been placed in a coma after suffering a bleed on his brain.
Teenager Evan Hawksworth has undergone an operation to stop the bleed after taking a head knock during a game for Stanley Rangers Under 14’s.
His coach has confirmed the ongoing 24 hours following the procedure are ‘critical’ for his well-being.
Paying tribute to the youngster on Facebook, his coach Steven Abraham said he has ‘the heart of a lion’.
“Evan Hawksworth is one of the nicest 14 year old lads I have ever met and has a heart of a lion,” Mr Abraham said.
“The next 24 hours are critical for the lad so please can all of my friends on here and rugby family in general say a prayer for Evan and his family it would be appreciated.”
A number of Super League stars have wished the youngster a speed recovery.
Thoughts and prayers with you Evan. Wishing you a speedy recovery! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/8cGwh8Y5UJ
— Adam Milner (@AdzMilner) July 9, 2017
Thinking of Evan & his family, speedy recovery mate
— Leroy Cudjoe (@Elroy_cudj) July 9, 2017
Praying for a speedy recovery Evan, thoughts are with you mate
— Tom Johnstone (@TomJohnstone01) July 9, 2017
Awful to hear, keep fight little man thinking of you and your family. https://t.co/UWAbxvg81n
— Brad Singleton (@bradsingo) July 9, 2017
Wakefield star Tinirau Arona said: "Praying for you Evan… Stay Strong buddy."