Televised Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie to be confirmed today?

The Rugby Football League expects to announce during the next few hours which of the weekend’s ties in the second round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup is to be streamed live.

Totalrl.com also hopes to confirm which of the games, if any, will be played on Sunday, rather than on Saturday.

The ties are: Askam v West Hull; Batley Boys v Royal Air Force; British Army v London Chargers; Distington v Lock Lane; Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets; Kells v Orrell St James; Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill; Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks; Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans; Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights; University of Hull v Myton Warriors.

Rochdale Mayfield beat Crosfields in the televised first round match.