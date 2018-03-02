Televised match added to NCL wipe-outs

The Kingstone Press National Conference League, which has already lost six of tomorrow’s fixtures to the wintry weather, has sustained a further, high-profile, postponement.

The Premier Division clash between Wigan St Patrick’s and champions Thatto Heath Crusaders, which was to have been televised live, is now off because of a frozen pitch, high winds and the forecast of even worse conditions to come.

FreeSports would have broadcast the game, and attention will now turn to next week’s match between Rochdale Mayfield and Egremont Rangers.

Rugby AM founder Alex Simmons, who is the man behind the initiative, said: “There is nothing we can do about it – I am absolutely gutted but it is what it is!

“Pats have done all they can, but the first thing to consider is the safety of the players and a solidly frozen pitch is something that we can’t deal with.

“We have done everything we can at our end and the promo has had 40k views since yesterday, which shows the appetite of the product.”

Pats Chair Cath Taylor added: “We were desperate to get this game on but what can we do, the pitch is solid, and temperatures are not due above freezing.

“We feel particularly sorry for Alex and the Rugby AM team, who had put so much into setting up this first game.

“Hopefully we will get the cameras down here another time, and we wish everyone well with this fantastic venture next week and from then on.”

All matches in Cumbria, meanwhile, have been postponed at the behest of NCL bosses, who were particularly concerned about travel issues for visiting teams. Sides in the far north-west whose pitches turn out to be fit may be paired off with local rivals where possible.

Totalrl.com will continue to give updates as and when information on other matches becomes available.

The programme as it now stands is:

Saturday 3 March 2018

KINGSTONE PRESS NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Myton Warriors – postponed

Hunslet Club Parkside v Normanton Knights – postponed

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield – postponed

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers – postponed

West Hull v Siddal

Wigan St Patrick’s v Thatto Heath Crusaders – postponed

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Drighlington

Hunslet Warriors v Crosfields

Leigh East v Stanningley

Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds – postponed

Wigan St Jude’s v Askam – postponed

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed

Dewsbury Celtic v Beverley – postponed

Millom v Clock Face Miners – postponed

Salford City Roosters v Eastmoor Dragons – postponed

Stanley Rangers v Gateshead Storm – postponed

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors