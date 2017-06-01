Ten Championship players who looked Super League quality at Summer Bash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Summer Bash has been and gone for another year, but the memories of several standout performances remain fresh in the memory.

Here are ten players who delivered outstanding displays, and proved they have the ability to play at a higher level moving forward.

William Barthau (London Broncos)

The young French halfback put in one of the best individual performances of the weekend as he guided London to their impressive win over Featherstone Rovers.

His flair and innovative kicks were a delight and resulted in a number of tries, while his general play was that of a man full of confidence and willing to try things other players are not capable of.

At 27-years-old he still has time on his side to move back to Super League.

Rhys Curran (Toulouse Olympique)

The Australian might not be the most well-known player in the Championship, but he is quickly emerging as one of its best players.

Toulouse’s number 12 scored twice against Halifax, but more impressively, Fax seemingly couldn’t stop him when he carried the ball.

His ability to run lines combined with his deceptive athleticism give him the attributes to play at a higher level.

John Davies (Featherstone Rovers)

Davies was on the losing team, but he put in an outstanding display as he took it to the Broncos.

He has been one of the Championship’s most consistent performers for years now and this display was no different to the ones he provides week in week out.

Still only 26, there could still be a chance for him to move to Super League.

Andrew Heffernan (Hull Kingston Rovers)

In a star-studded team, Heffernan has stood out as one of its top performers.

That was also the case in Blackpool as Heffernan put in a sound display at centre, which reinforced his skills on the big stage.

Having joined the club from Penrith, it seems inevitable that his career will eventually see him land in Super League.

Mark Ioane (London Broncos)

London’s backs rightfully earned credit for their performance against Featherstone, but the way in which the Broncos nullified Fev’s usually dominant pack was even more impressive.

Ioane was at the heart of that with a great display both with and without the ball.

The former Gold Coast and St George forward is 26 and could help London return to Super League.

Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique)

In the eyes of many, the best performance of the weekend came from the Toulouse fullback, who looked head and shoulders above the rest of those on the field.

The 27-year-old, previously of Sydney Roosters, was absolutely exceptional in every department.

With Tony Gigot’s Catalans future in doubt, Kheirallah would surely be a Dragons target should their current number 1 depart.

Shaun Lunt (Hull Kingston Rovers)

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Lunt makes the list.

The hooker is still widely regarded as one of the best hookers in this country and that was evident in this game.

Although the Rovers pack didn’t dominate in its usual style, this was still a strong performance from the former Leeds and Huddersfield man.

Mikolaj Oledzki (Bradford Bulls)

Oledzki has played in Super League already this season, but this was a performance that reinforced how much talent the Leeds loanee possesses.

The Polish powerhouse took the game to Hull KR with some thunderous carries.

He’s still a bit raw, but his potential is evident for everyone to see.

Steve Tyrer (Halifax)

Halifax’s centre has been a consistent performer at this level and has already bagged 14 tries this season.

A superb goal kicker, Tyrer is a points machine for Fax, already notching well over 1,000 in blue and white.

He was linked with a move to Salford last season. It’s easy to see why.

Alex Walker (London Broncos)

A gem was unearthed at Bloomfield Road in the shape of this 21-year-old star.

Walker was incredible at the Bash and was rewarded with a try.

The best thing about Walker? He’s a product of London’s Academy.