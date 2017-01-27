Ten Huddersfield players in contention to become new captain

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rick Stone is preparing to appoint his captain for 2017 from a 10-man shortlist.

The Huddersfield head coach confirmed that a leadership group had been put together ahead of the new season and that he would select the club’s captain from the group of players involved.

Ryan Hinchcliffe, who captained Huddersfield last year, is one of the leading candidates to lead the Giants out this year but faces competition from Danny Brough, Michael Lawrence, Leroy Cudjoe and Ukuma Ta’ai.

Tom Symonds and Sam Rapira are two other players that are in the reckoning while three of the club’s younger squad members are understood to make up the remaining spots in the group.

“We’ve got a good group of four to six senior players who are going to drive our culture over the next couple of years,” Stone said.

“There’s Danny Brough, Michael Lawrence, Leroy Cudjoe. we’ve got some blokes who really care about the place and want to make the difference. Ukuma Ta’ai is another one in the mix there as well.

“We’ve got some real good boys who first of all want to do well and set some standards for the rest of the group and care about the place they’re playing for which is important.”