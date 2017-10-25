Ten players without a club for 2018

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Mitch Allgood

The prop has yet to secure a move for next year following his release from Wakefield earlier in the year.

A strong prop, Allgood is just one of many props who feature on this list.

Jack Buchanan

The Widnes powerhouse is without a club after failing to come to terms on a new deal at the Vikings.

He joined the club from Wests Tigers in 2016 and has impressed. A move elsewhere in Super League could be a reality, although he may have a move Down Under in his sights.

Todd Carney

The 2010 Dally M winner has yet to sign up anywhere for 2018 after leaving Salford.

It’s understood that Hull Kingston Rovers are interested in his services however he is understood to hold ambitions of returning to the NRL.

Still, his qualities when he’s on form are undoubted and could prove to be a useful acquisition for many clubs.

Gareth Hock

Following relegation from Super League with Leigh, the former Great Britain star has left the Leythers in pursuit of one last crack at the top flight.

At 34, Hock’s career is entering its twilight years, but he could still prove to have something to contribute in Super League.

Sam Hopkins

Another former Leigh man, the Wales international is without a club after the Centurions confirmed they would not be offering him a new deal.

The forward had only signed a new three-year deal earlier in the year after a strong showing in Super League at the start of the year.

The 27-year-old has a knack of scoring from the front-row, scoring seven times in 26 games last year.

Graeme Horne

The former Hull KR man is without a club following the club’s promotion.

The back-rower has 14 years of Super League experience to his name after spells with Hull FC, Huddersfield and the Robins. That experience could be pivotal.

Steve Michaels

As it stands, the former Hull FC winger could be free to have as many parties as he likes.

Having yet to sign for a new club next year, Steve Michaels is one of the more high-profile unattached players for 2018.

There’s time for that to change, however.

Jon Molloy

Molloy is something of a forgotten man.

He failed to make a single appearance for Wakefield and his release from Trinity has not even been mentioned as of yet.

A back-row forward, Molloy has years of experience at the top level.

Joel Monaghan

A former Australia international, Joel Monaghan is perhaps the biggest name on this list.

After a few years at Castleford, the former Warrington ace has plenty of experience to offer.

At the age of 35, Monaghan is nearing the end of his career. But he never let the Tigers down and could prove to be a useful addition.

Kevin Penny

Another winger without a club is Kevin Penny.

The former Warrington speedster is one of the quickest players in the game, and that is a quality that will be attractive to clubs.