Thackeray open to utility role at Featherstone

Featherstone playmaker Anthony Thackeray says he is willing to expand his repertoire and become a utility player in 2018.

Thackeray has spent the vast majority of his career at halfback, but impressed at fullback in Fev’s pre-season victory over Castleford.

The former Halifax and Dewsbury playmaker was a key performer in the win over the Tigers, and although he is ready to compete for a place in the halves against the likes of Martyn Ridyard and Tom Holmes, he is open to exploring different positions on the field too.

“I really enjoyed it at the back, it worked really well for me and the team with the new style we have worked on for 2018,” said Thackeray

“It was a bit of a change and I have some things to work on but, in the modern day, there isn’t much difference between playing one, six or seven.

“I found it pretty easy to adapt to and have been training there for some weeks now – in game preparation.

“If selected for the upcoming friendlies I am sure I will continue to improve at fullback.

“Having said that, if John wants me to play elsewhere, half-back, hooker or anywhere else, I will happily step up to the plate. I will do whatever is best for the team.”