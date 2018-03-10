Thatto-West Hull clash hits the the buffers

Today’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Premier Division fixture between champions Thatto Heath Crusaders and West Hull is the latest to be called off.

Thatto official Andrew Houghton said: “Following a pitch inspection by Adam Jackson and Stuart Fraser from the St Helens Referees’ Society, the game has been postponed.”

The Heath’s St Helens neighbours, Blackbrook, withdrew from the Conference last night, and their game at Beverley has been cancelled.

Matches between East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors, and Drighlington and Leigh East, have been postponed because of unfit pitches, while Salford City Roosters and Stanley Rangers will now host, rather than travel to, Dewsbury Celtic and Waterhead Warriors respectively.

Today’s programme in the NCL is, currently:

Saturday 10 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Myton Warriors v Kells

Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets

Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside

Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull (postponed)

Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks

Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs

Lock Lane v Skirlaugh

Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill

Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans

York Acorn v Featherstone Lions

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Saddleworth Rangers

Crosfields v Hull Dockers

Drighlington v Leigh East (postponed)

East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors (postponed)

Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

West Bowling v Wigan St Jude’s

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm

Beverley v Blackbrook (cancelled)

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Oldham St Anne’s v Millom

Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic (reversed fixture)

Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors (reversed fixture)

Good evening

It is with regret that this evening Blackbrook have resigned with immediate effect from The NCL, as per Competition Rules the record for their one game they played will be expunged.

The NCL Management wish them good luck for the future and hope that they will soon return to their previous strong standing in the Community Game.

Another NCL fixture succumbs to the weather

Drighlington’s home game with Leigh East in tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Two programme has been postponed.

The Leeds outfit’s pitch is unfit, and the fixture cannot be reversed as East are hosting the Masters international between Great Britain and Australia.

Two other matches – both in Division Three – have been reversed, with Salford City Roosters due to host Dewsbury Celtic, and Stanley Rangers set to entertain Waterhead.

East Leeds’ derby in Division Two with Hunslet Warriors, however, is not going ahead, as both Easy Road and Hunslet Green are unfit.

