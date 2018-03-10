Thatto-West Hull clash hits the the buffers

Today’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Premier Division fixture between champions Thatto Heath Crusaders and West Hull is the latest to be called off.
Thatto official Andrew Houghton said: “Following a pitch inspection by Adam Jackson and Stuart Fraser from the St Helens Referees’ Society, the game has been postponed.”
The Heath’s St Helens neighbours, Blackbrook, withdrew from the Conference last night, and their game at Beverley has been cancelled.
Matches between East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors, and Drighlington and Leigh East, have been postponed because of unfit pitches, while Salford City Roosters and Stanley Rangers will now host, rather than travel to, Dewsbury Celtic and Waterhead Warriors respectively.
Today’s programme in the NCL is, currently:
Saturday 10 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Myton Warriors v Kells
Normanton Knights v Wath Brow Hornets
Siddal v Hunslet Club Parkside
Thatto Heath Crusaders v West Hull (postponed)
Underbank Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Ince Rose Bridge v Shaw Cross Sharks
Leigh Miners Rangers v Pilkington Recs
Lock Lane v Skirlaugh
Milford Marlins v Bradford Dudley Hill
Oulton Raiders v Thornhill Trojans
York Acorn v Featherstone Lions
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Saddleworth Rangers
Crosfields v Hull Dockers
Drighlington v Leigh East (postponed)
East Leeds v Hunslet Warriors (postponed)
Stanningley v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
West Bowling v Wigan St Jude’s
DIVISION THREE
Barrow Island v Gateshead Storm
Beverley v Blackbrook (cancelled)
Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers
Oldham St Anne’s v Millom
Salford City Roosters v Dewsbury Celtic (reversed fixture)
Stanley Rangers v Waterhead Warriors (reversed fixture)
Good evening
It is with regret that this evening Blackbrook have resigned with immediate effect from The NCL, as per Competition Rules the record for their one game they played will be expunged.
The NCL Management wish them good luck for the future and hope that they will soon return to their previous strong standing in the Community Game.
Another NCL fixture succumbs to the weather
Drighlington’s home game with Leigh East in tomorrow’s Kingstone Press National Conference League Division Two programme has been postponed.
The Leeds outfit’s pitch is unfit, and the fixture cannot be reversed as East are hosting the Masters international between Great Britain and Australia.
Two other matches – both in Division Three – have been reversed, with Salford City Roosters due to host Dewsbury Celtic, and Stanley Rangers set to entertain Waterhead.
East Leeds’ derby in Division Two with Hunslet Warriors, however, is not going ahead, as both Easy Road and Hunslet Green are unfit.
