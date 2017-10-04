The feminine touch!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

RUGBY LEAGUE supporters attending Saturday’s BetFred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford can busy themselves in Manchester earlier in the day by attending the Women’s Super League Grand Final and Championship Final, which are also being held in the city.

The double header is being staged at the Manchester Regional Arena, close to Manchester United’s ground, with Bradford Bulls, who had already qualified for the decider, meeting Featherstone Rovers in the Super League Grand Final at noon for what should be a hotly contested all-Yorkshire affair.

The Championship Final, meanwhile, gets underway at 2.00pm and will involve Stanningley and Oulton Raidettes, while the BetFred Super League Grand Final between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos kicks off at 6.00pm as the White Rose county takes over the area for the afternoon and the evening.

Fixtures

Saturday 7 October 2017

SUPER LEAGUE GRAND FINAL: Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers (noon).

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL: Oulton Raidettes v Stanningley (2.00pm).

Both at the Manchester Regional Arena