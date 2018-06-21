The Maroons close in on Stanningley

Dewsbury Moor are only two points shy of leaders Stanningley after edging a 24-18 home win over relegation-haunted Drighlington in last night’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League fixture.

The action continues this evening with a Division One game between Featherstone Lions and Skirlaugh – and a meeting, in Division Three, of Clock Face Miners and Salford City Roosters.

Reports on all three matches, and on the Saturday programme, will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Result

Wednesday 20 June 2018

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons 24 Drighlington 18

Fixtures

Thursday 21 June 2018

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh

DIVISION THREE

Clock Face Miners v Salford City Roosters

Saturday 23 June 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

West Hull v Myton Warriors

DIVISION TWO

Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds

Hull Dockers v Leigh East

West Bowling v Drighlington

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Beverley

Gateshead Storm v Barrow Island

Oldham St Anne’s v Dewsbury Celtic

Stanley Rangers v Millom

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors