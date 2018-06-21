You are here

The Maroons close in on Stanningley

Phil Hodgson

Dewsbury Moor are only two points shy of leaders Stanningley after edging a 24-18 home win over relegation-haunted Drighlington in last night’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League fixture.

The action continues this evening with a Division One game between Featherstone Lions and Skirlaugh – and a meeting, in Division Three, of Clock Face Miners and Salford City Roosters.

Reports on all three matches, and on the Saturday programme, will feature in Monday’s League Express.

 

Result

 

Wednesday 20 June 2018

 

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons 24 Drighlington 18

 

Fixtures

 

Thursday 21 June 2018

 

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh

 

DIVISION THREE

Clock Face Miners v Salford City Roosters

 

Saturday 23 June 2018

 

PREMIER DIVISION

West Hull v Myton Warriors

 

DIVISION TWO

Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds

Hull Dockers v Leigh East

West Bowling v Drighlington

 

DIVISION THREE

Eastmoor Dragons v Beverley

Gateshead Storm v Barrow Island

Oldham St Anne’s v Dewsbury Celtic

Stanley Rangers v Millom

Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors

 

 

 