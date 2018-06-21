The Maroons close in on Stanningley

Dewsbury Moor are only two points shy of leaders Stanningley after edging a 24-18 home win over relegation-haunted Drighlington in last night’s Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League fixture.
The action continues this evening with a Division One game between Featherstone Lions and Skirlaugh – and a meeting, in Division Three, of Clock Face Miners and Salford City Roosters.
Reports on all three matches, and on the Saturday programme, will feature in Monday’s League Express.
Result
Wednesday 20 June 2018
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons 24 Drighlington 18
Fixtures
Thursday 21 June 2018
DIVISION ONE
Featherstone Lions v Skirlaugh
DIVISION THREE
Clock Face Miners v Salford City Roosters
Saturday 23 June 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
West Hull v Myton Warriors
DIVISION TWO
Saddleworth Rangers v East Leeds
Hull Dockers v Leigh East
West Bowling v Drighlington
DIVISION THREE
Eastmoor Dragons v Beverley
Gateshead Storm v Barrow Island
Oldham St Anne’s v Dewsbury Celtic
Stanley Rangers v Millom
Woolston Rovers v Waterhead Warriors