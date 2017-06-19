There’s more to come from Batley, says Diskin

The Bulldogs treated over 2,000 supporters, with free entry in memory of Jo Cox MP, to an exhilarating performance, as they stamped their mark on the game as the scoreline would suggest.

Diskin was complimentary after watching his side win in such a manner, but also hopes the result can act as a catalyst for a continuation of their recent improvements.

“They’re making steps in the right direction,” he said after the game. “They’re still nowhere near where I think they’re capable of being but that’s a real positive because when they get there they’re going to be a tough team to stop.

“The good thing is that there’s still room for improvement and there’s load of improving going on already. It’s the first time some of these guys have played in these conditions which caught them by surprise but they handled it really well.”

While the win saw the Bulldogs leapfrog the Eagles to sixth place in the table, they lie nine points from the top four and a place in the Championship Shield at the end of the season appears the likeliest finish.

After taking over from John Kear at the start of the season, who steered the Bulldogs to a top four finish, Diskin admitted the task was always going to be difficult but his side are finally buying into his coaching style.

“If we’re being totally realistic our chances for the four have gone but we want to finish the season as best we can,” added Diskin. “I’m here for a three-year spell and we’re 8/9 months in and we’re just hoping to slowly improve.

“It was never going to be easy, look at the success they had last year, so it was always going to be tough coming in. Batley had it tough at the back end of last year and it was always going to be a challenge because we don’t have the budget some of the others do.

“What we have got is a quality group who are finally grasping what we want to do. We’ve put some systems and structures in place that they haven’t experienced before and that’s always going to take a little bit of time to gel but we’re slowly getting there as you can see.”