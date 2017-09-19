How they’re faring in the NCL

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson September 19, 2017 08:28

How they’re faring in the NCL

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

 

After matches played Saturday 16 September 2017

 

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 7 games – Thatto Heath Crusaders.

DIVISION ONE: 16 games – Hunslet Club Parkside.

DIVISION TWO: 7 games – Thornhill.

DIVISION THREE: 8 games – Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

 

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 4 games – Myton Warriors.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – Hunslet Warriors.

DIVISION TWO: 13 games – Salford City Roosters.

DIVISION THREE: 11 games – Waterhead.

 

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN 

PREMIER DIVISION: 64 points (Thatto Heath Crusaders 6 Rochdale Mayfield 70, 10 June)

DIVISION ONE: 66 points (Underbank Rangers 66 Blackbrook 0, 1 April)

DIVISION TWO: 86 points (Drighlington 86 Millom 0, 12 August)

DIVISION THREE: 90 points (West Bowling 90 Stanley Rangers 0, 10 June)

 

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 94 points (Thatto Heath 68 Pilkingtons 26, 2 September)

DIVISION ONE: 81 points (Lock Lane 40 Normanton 41, 10 June)

DIVISION TWO: 91 points (East Leeds 78 Salford City Roosters 13, 3 June)

DIVISION THREE: 90 points (West Bowling 90 Stanley Rangers 0, 10 June)

 

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 14 points (Wigan St Patrick’s 8 West Hull 6, 10 June)

DIVISION ONE: 14 points (Shaw Cross Sharks 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 8, 18 March).

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Millom 14 Salford City Roosters 4, 18 March).

DIVISION THREE: 13 points (Dewsbury Moor 7 Dewsbury Celtic 6, 2 June).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

