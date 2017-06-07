How they’re faring in the NCL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

KINGSTONE PRESS CIDER NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE RECORDS

After matches played Saturday 3 June 2017

LONGEST WINNING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 10 games – Champions Siddal, still with a 100 per cent record after beating title rivals Wath Brow.

DIVISION ONE: 6 games – National Cup winners Hunslet Club Parkside.

DIVISION TWO: 4 games – Bradford Dudley Hill, East Leeds and Wigan St Jude’s.

DIVISION THREE: 4 games – Woolston Rovers’ four-match winning run came to an end with Saturday’s defeat at Eastmoor. West Bowling, also with four victories on the hoof, now have the best recent record.

LONGEST LOSING RUN

PREMIER DIVISION: 8 games – Pilkington Recs, who are now at the foot of the section following Egremont’s win over Leigh Miners.

DIVISION ONE: 8 games – Featherstone Lions brought a nine-match losing run to an end with the 38-22 success over Hull Dockers. Blackbrook now have the worst record in the section

DIVISION TWO: 5 games – Millom.

DIVISION THREE: 5 games – Stanley Rangers.

BIGGEST WINNING MARGIN

PREMIER DIVISION: 52 points (Myton Warriors 56 Wigan St Patrick’s 4, 8 April)

DIVISION ONE: 66 points (Underbank Rangers 66 Blackbrook 0, 1 April)

DIVISION TWO: 74 points (Crosfields 74 Salford City Roosters 0, 11 March)

DIVISION THREE: 74 points (Woolston 78 Stanley Rangers 4, 13 May).

HIGHEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 70 points (Leigh Miners 26 Rochdale Mayfield 44, 8 April).

DIVISION ONE: 74 points (Blackbrook 22 Hunslet Club Parkside 52, 8 April).

DIVISION TWO: 91 points (East Leeds’ 78-13 win over Salford City Roosters on Saturday eclipses the Roosters’ 20-62 scoreline against Askam on 8 April as the biggest total).

DIVISION THREE: 82 points (Rylands 64, Waterhead 18, 29 April, and Woolston 78, Stanley Rangers 4, 13 May).

LOWEST AGGREGATE SCORE

PREMIER DIVISION: 24 points (Kells 18 Myton Warriors 6, on 11 March, Leigh Miners 10 Wath Brow 14, 6 May, and Thatto Heath 16 West Hull 8, 6 May).

DIVISION ONE: 14 points (Shaw Cross Sharks 6 Hunslet Club Parkside 8, 18 March).

DIVISION TWO: 18 points (Millom 14 Salford City Roosters 4, 18 March).

DIVISION THREE: 13 points (Dewsbury Moor’s 7-6 win over Dewsbury Celtic on Friday replaces Celtic’s 10-10 draw with Barrow Island on 20 May as the lowest total).