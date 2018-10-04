Third PNG star joins Featherstone

Featherstone Rovers have landed the signing of long-term target Thompson Teteh for the 2019 season.

The 29-year-old is Featherstone’s third PNG recruit, with the centre set to join Ase and Watson Boas in West Yorkshire next season.

They will be joined by Brad Day and James Harrison from Batley, who have also agreed to join the club.

Teteh has been on Featherstone’s wishlist for about a year, having been a part of the PNG World Cup squad. He has also played for the PNG Hunters and in the Intrust Super Cup with Redcliffe Dolphins.

“We are delighted to have brought Thompson Teteh in for the 2019 season.

“He is a player who we have been monitoring for a couple of years and has received attention from a number of Super League clubs.

“Alongside Ase and Watson Boas, he will add an element of international class to next year’s squad.

“He is an exciting and powerful player, who has experience at the highest level.

“The addition of those qualities to the Championship exposure of our recruits from Batley and the enthusiastic hunger of the Academy stars we have signed, means our team for next season is striking the perfect balance.”