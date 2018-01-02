Third time lucky for Lane and Easts?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lock Lane and East Leeds will hope to play their Bartletts BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-final on Saturday (6 January).

The tie has twice been postponed because of an unfit pitch and if the weather hits again this weekend the sides will attempt to play the game at East Leeds.

Ovenden, who have already qualified for the final, which will be played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, on Sunday 28 January, will be monitoring events with interest.

The final is being played as part of a double-header with the Women’s Origin Game between Lancashire and Yorkshire.