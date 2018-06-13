This week’s Rugby League Back Chat

Don’t miss Rugby League Back Chat sponsored by TotalRL.com on Freesports TV this Thursday 14th June at 7pm.

Host Dave Woods is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Forty-20 publisher Phil Caplan and League Weekly publisher Danny Lockwood.

Topics include the ins and outs of the England squad to take on New Zealand in Denver, the task awaiting the new Super League CEO Robert Elstone, plus the promotion and relegation prospects for the current season are under the microscope.

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast Thursdays on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview or 422 on the Sky platform. The hour-long programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

